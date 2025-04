Atlanta airport voted best for food and drink

Usually Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport wins the award for “Busiest Airport,” but this year, it can pick up a new title. Food & Wine has unveiled the 2025 Global Tastemaker Awards.

While Atlanta didn’t fall in the top cities for food and drink here in the U.S., the airport won an award!

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport won “Best Airport for Food and Drinks” in this year’s awards.

