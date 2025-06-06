Ashley Tisdale on returning to Candace for 'Phineas and Ferb' season 5

There's another 104 days of summer vacation with brand-new episodes of Phineas and Ferb.

The beloved animated series has returned for its fifth season 10 years after its original run concluded.

Ashley Tisdale has lent her voice to the titular stepbrothers' older sister, Candace, for the show's entire run.

"It's obviously a dream to be a part of something for so long," Tisdale told ABC Audio. "Playing Candace is always wild and a fun adventure."

The original seasons of Phineas and Ferb were added to Disney+ in summer 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a film centering on Candace premiered on the streaming service the same year, just as TikTok was rising in popularity. This caused a resurgence in the Phineas and Ferb fandom, which Tisdale noticed.

"I remember seeing Jimmy Fallon doing 'Squirrels In My Pants,'" Tisdale said, referencing a song she performed as Candace in a 2009 episode that went viral. "That was kind of the moment where I [thought], 'Oh wow, this feels like it's coming back.'"

"I truly, I think in all of the things that I've done, owe so much to the fans," Tisdale said. "Even with the High School Musical stuff, it was because of them. And for Phineas and Ferb to come back, it's because of them. So I'm so grateful that they've loved these projects I've been in so much."

Tisdale is looking forward to fans getting to see Candace try new things in the fifth season.

"There's an episode where she goes to a therapist finally. And I think that's just a genius idea. We all need to see that episode," Tisdale said.

The first 10 episodes of Phineas and Ferb season 5 are available to stream on Disney+.

