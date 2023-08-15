Ashley Olsen welcomes first child, baby boy named Otto, with husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen's house just got little fuller!

The 37-year-old fashion mogul, has entered motherhood alongside her 34-year-old husband, Louis Eisner, with the arrival of their son, Otto, according to People.

While linked since October 2017, Olsen and Eisner have maintained a discreet stance on their relationship, seldom sharing details publicly. Despite their privacy, glimpses of their connection have emerged, such as a candid 2018 photograph of them walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles.

Rumors of engagement arose in July 2019 when Olsen was spotted wearing a noticeable dark band on her left ring finger during a movie and dinner date with Eisner. In 2021, Eisner offered a rare glimpse into their lives by sharing a photo of Olsen on his Instagram. The same year marked their red carpet debut as a couple, a moment that briefly brought their relationship into the spotlight.

Olsen and Eisner secretly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in December 2022, with just "50 people or so" sources told Page Six at the time.

