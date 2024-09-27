Artem Chigvintsev says "truth has prevailed" after DA declines to file charges against him

An "incredibly relieved and grateful" Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out after the Napa County District Attorney's Office in California announced it would not file criminal charges against the Dancing with the Stars pro in the wake of his arrest on Aug. 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

In a press release Tuesday, a statement from the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in part, "While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence ... If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

On Wednesday, in the wake of that announcement, Artem issued a statement saying he was "incredibly relieved and grateful."

"This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," he said.

He added, "My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

Artem's attorney, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement to Good Morning America that her client is now focused on negotiating custody of Matteo, whom he shares with his estranged wife Nikki Garcia.

The statement comes two weeks after Garcia filed for divorce from the dance pro.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.