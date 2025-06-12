Arnold Schwarzenegger's family supports him at 'FUBAR' premiere

The Hollywood premiere of FUBAR season 2 was a family affair for Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday night.
The Terminator star also shared a moment with his son Joseph Baena, his son with Mildred Baena.
"Go watch my dad do what he does best," Baena wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Thursday, alongside a photo of him and his father.
Arnold's current partner, Heather Milligan, was also in attendance at the event. The actor previously opened up about his relationship with Milligan in a 2023 interview with People.
The star-studded event was also attended by the FUBAR cast, including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnett, Carrie-Anne Moss and Barbara Eve Harris.
According to a logline for the series, FUBAR follows Luke Brunner (Arnold), a veteran CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement.
FUBAR season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.
