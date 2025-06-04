Arnold Schwarzenegger praises son Patrick Schwarzenegger's 'White Lotus' performance

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proud of his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, following his performance in The White Lotus.
The father-son duo, were featured in Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue, talked about acting and more, including Patrick Schwarzenegger's most recent role in season 3 of The White Lotus.
The Terminator actor continued, saying, "Hated him? What kind of compliment is that? They said, 'He was fantastic, but the character he played was so believable.'"
Patrick Schwarzenegger replied and said, following The White Lotus, his biggest learning experience was "how much people associate you with your character."
The duo drew a parallel between their acting journeys and realized they both had done nude scenes. Arnold Schwarzenegger recalled doing the opening scene in The Terminator naked, and his son mentioned a scene from The White Lotus too.
