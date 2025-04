NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Guests fill the audience for the Black Mirror panel during the 2017 Vulture Festival at Milk Studios on May 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Season 7 of Black Mirror will be released on Netflix April 10th and a new trailer has been released. In it we get the titles of the six new episodes and who will be starring in them. It looks like we’re in for another wild ride with Black Mirror: Season 7.