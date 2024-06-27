Are Ready For A Forest Gump Reunion?

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are back together in the new movie Here

Are you ready for a forest gump reunion? A wax figure of Tom Hanks as Forest Gump greets visitors. Madame Tussauds located next to Graumans Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard opens to the public August 1, 2009. (Photo by Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images) (Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Chris Centore

It’s been 30 years since Forest Gump was released and the film’s co-stars, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, are reuniting with director Robert Zemeckis in new movie titled Here.

Here is set to be released on November 15th, 2024, and tells the story of multiple families over the course of generations. The entire movie takes place in the living room of a home and revolves around the family lived there. Thanks to AI technology Hanks and Wright are de-aged in the movie, so we’ll see younger versions of the pair.

One last note before you watch the trailer, grab a tissue!

