Answer: Who Is the Greatest Game Show Host of All Time?

Who Is The Greatest Game Show Host Of All Time CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Host Alex Trebek poses on the set at Sony Pictures for the 28th Season Premiere of the television show "Jeopardy" on September 20, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

During Friday night’s Jeopardy! episode Ken Jennings announced the release of a Forever Stamp from the USPS honoring longtime host Alex Trabek. The stamps are all identical and come on a sheet that resembles the video game board on the show. Each stamp has the Jeopardy! Style clue: “THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW JEOPARDY! FOR 37 SEASONS” and underneath, upside down, is the correct response: “Who is Alex Trebek?”

The USPS has started taking pre orders and expect the stamps to be delivered at the end of July. Even if you don’t have any mail to send these stamps are a must have for any fans of Jeopardy!