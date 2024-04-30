Anne Hathaway steps out for 'The Idea of You' premiere, shares how film was a 40th birthday gift for herself

Anne Hathaway was all smiles as she walked the purple carpet for the premiere of The Idea of You in New York City on Monday night.

The Oscar-winning actress, who stars in the film alongside Nicholas Galitzine, posed on the carpet with Galitzine, producer Gabrielle Union, and fellow stars Reid Scott and Ella Rubin.

Based on the book by Robinne Lee and directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows Hathaway's Soléne, a 40-year-old single mom who attends Coachella -- where she randomly meets-cute with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, played by Galitzine, the leader of the boy band August Moon.

Hayes is instantly smitten with Soléne and dedicates a song to her while performing at the music festival.

When Soléne returns to her normal life -- working at an art gallery and being a mom to her teenage daughter -- Hayes finds her and the two begin a romance, but face scrutiny by the media.

While speaking to Good Morning America at the premiere, Hathaway, who is also a producer on the film, said she was "honored to be asked" to play Soléne.

"I read it and I love love stories," she said. "I’ve been really lucky to be in a lot of them ... And so, to find a love story at this stage of my career that rang as true, I just wanted to sign up immediately."

"Also, I just thought [producer] Cathy Schulman and I were talking about it and I said, 'I really want this to be my 40th birthday gift to myself,'" she added. "So, I can't think of a better way to turn 40 and I actually turned 40 the day before we shot Soléne's 40th birthday."

The Idea of You streams globally on Prime Video beginning on May 2.

