Anne Hathaway to star in Paramount+ true crime series 'Fear Not'

Anne Hathaway attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway is on board for a new Paramount+ limited series called Fear Not.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce the series, which tells the true story of serial killer Stephen Morin and the unlikely bond he formed with the last woman he ever kidnapped. Hathaway will play his captive, Margy Palm, who uses her faith to connect with Morin.

According to the show’s logline, “Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”

The six-part series is set to premiere in 2027.

Hathaway has a busy year coming up, with the films Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, Verity and Flowervale Street all set for release.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.