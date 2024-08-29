Angelina Jolie moved to tears by eight-minute standing O at Venice Film Festival for 'Maria'

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie may be on track for a second, if the reaction from the crowd at Thursday's Venice Film Festival to her premiere of Maria is any indication.

According to Variety, the crowd got on its feet and cheered for eight full minutes when the credits rolled on the film from Pablo Larraín; the biographical drama has Jolie playing legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

The trade reports Jolie wiped away tears and hugged the filmmakers at the Sala Grande Theatre, comparing her reaction to that of Brendan Fraser at the festival ahead of his 2023 Oscar win for the film he premiered there, The Whale.

Incidentally, Larraín directed Kristen Stewart in another biographical drama, the Princess Diana film Spencer, and she earned a Best Actress nomination for it in 2022.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jolie also won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 1999's drama Girl, Interrupted.

