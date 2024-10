An iconic snack is changing its name to appeal to more adults Pepperidge Farm Inc. Goldfish snack crackers are displayed for sale at a Publix Super Markets Inc. grocery store in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., on Wednesday, March 5, 2014. Publix's sales for the fourth quarter of 2013, were $7.4billion, a 5.3 percent increase from last year's $7.0 billion. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

If you love snacking on Goldfish crackers (and who doesn’t) get ready for a brief name change. To appeal to adult snackers including Millennials and Gen Z adults, the company announced the beloved Goldfish cracker’s new name will temporarily be Chilean Sea Bass Crackers. You can read more about the reasoning here, but let’s be honest Goldfish are a snack that spans all generations, and the name is just fine.