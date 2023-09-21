'American Horror Story's' Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts apologized for alleged transphobic comment

By Danielle Long

Angelica Ross has revealed that her former American Horror Story co-star, Emma Roberts, has reached out to apologize after Ross publicly accused Roberts of making a transphobic remark on set.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, September 20, Ross expressed her gratitude for Roberts' apology, writing, "Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

Ross initially detailed her experiences with Roberts in an Instagram Live video, alleging disruptive behavior and transphobic actions by the 32-year-old actress, according to Entertainment Tonight. One incident involved Roberts questioning Ross's gender during a conversation with the director, John J. Gray. Ross says she hesitated to address the comment at the time, fearing repercussions. She also mentioned another incident where Roberts allegedly mocked her voice.

Despite her grievances, Ross emphasized that she didn't condone violence towards Roberts but sought accountability for her actions.

