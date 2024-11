Am I the only one who did this as a kid?

My coworker and I have been trying to bring back a lot of throwback treats (think Dunkaroos, GoGurts, etc) into the office, and he brought Capri-Suns this week! They are the BEST!

When I brought up that we could talk on the phone with our Capri-Suns, he had no idea what I was talking about. I then proceeded to ask ALL of my coworkers if they used to turn their Capri-Suns into fake phones as kids, and none of them had!

Here’s what I’m talking about: