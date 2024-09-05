Allison Janney revealed in tease to second season of Netflix's 'The Diplomat'

Netflix has dropped a teaser for the second season of its acclaimed political drama The Diplomat.

There's no dialogue, but the snippet reveals Allison Janney, who joins the cast for the sophomore frame as Vice President Grace Penn.

As Keri Russell's character, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Kate Wyler, poses on a red carpet with her husband, fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), Janney turns around and stares icily at Russell, setting up an obviously antagonistic relationship between the pair to come.

Also of note, fans had been speculating about whether Hal had survived a cliff-hanger explosion at the end of season 1 — and while it seems he has, the streamer hints the blowback from the incident will continue to unfold.

Its synopsis reads: "A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler's world. Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate's worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn't come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government."

The new season drops on Oct. 31.

