The Capital One All-Star Village will be open Saturday, July 12 to Tuesday, July 15. Fans can enjoy dozens of interactive baseball activities, meet former All-Stars and more throughout the Cobb Galleria Centre.

If you’re looking for a family friendly INDOOR activity this week, the MLB All Star Village is at the Cobb Galleria Centre through Tuesday. I went over the weekend and it was a ton of fun!

I recommend booking reservations for the activities in advance so you make the most of your time. For tickets and the schedule, head to mlb.com.