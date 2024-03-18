All eight 'Spider-Man' movies headed back to theaters

Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

By Stephen Iervolino

On Monday, Sony Pictures announced it is bringing every single live-action Spider-Man movie back to theaters, beginning with 2002's Spider-Man, starting April 15.

That means fans can watch Tobey Maguire in his original turn as Peter Parker/Ol' Webhead, as well as 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3 -- yes, even with that dance scene.

Also on tap is Andrew Garfield's turn as the web-slinger in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its less successful 2014 sequel, as well as Tom Holland's 2017 effort Spider-Man: Homecoming, his Spider-Man: Far from Home from 2019 and then 2021's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which united all three actors thanks to a little tinkering with the Multiverse from Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange.

And just like that, much like a spell from the former Sorcerer Supreme himself, fans might just forget about Sony's Spidey-adjacent flop Madame Web.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

