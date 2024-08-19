'Alien: Romulus' scares up $41.5 million to top the weekend box office

Disney

By George Costantino

Alien: Romulus, the latest film in the Alien franchise, topped the domestic box office, earning an estimated $41.5 million. That marks the second-best opening weekend for a film in the series, behind Prometheus.

Overseas, Alien: Romulus earned an estimated $66.7 million, for a global total of $108.2 million.

Disney/Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $29 million, raising its four-week North American tally to $45.8 million.

The film added an estimated $32.9 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $1.14 billion, surpassing Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

It Ends with Us took third place with an estimated $24 million at the domestic box office and $33.1 million internationally, for a global total of more than $180 million after two weeks.

Fourth place went to Twisters, which scooped up an estimated $9.8 million, bringing its five-week North American gross to $238.4 million and $333.4 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was the 15th anniversary rerelease of the stop-motion animated feature Coraline, delivering an estimated $8.37 million. The film grossed a total of $126.9 million in its initial release.

