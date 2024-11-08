Airports with the most holiday weather delays

Are you planning on traveling this holiday season? Here are the airports to try to avoid if you can based on weather delays in past holiday seasons!

A new study from Upgraded Points shows that certain airports and airlines are more prone to delays than others during the holidays.

Airports with Most Weather Delays During Holiday Months

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Logan International Airport (BOS)

The study also looked at which airlines had the most delays, and it makes sense that Alaska Airlines, which has hubs in SFO and SEA (two of the top five most delayed airports) had the highest rate of weather delays. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, Spirit Airlines, and Delta Air Lines rounded out the top five airlines with the most holiday delays.

Good luck traveling this holiday season! May all of your bags make it and all of your flights be on time!