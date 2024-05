With the rise of AI, we’ve seen some of the scary and disturbing things that can be recreated, but this is really cool. Randy Travis lost the ability to speak 10 years ago, but with the help of AI he has his iconic voice back! Randy & his wife worked closely with a London AI company to recreate his voice from 54 different song samples using 2 different AI models. He released his 1st song in over a decade called “Where That Came From”.

