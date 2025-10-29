Adam Driver to star in thriller series 'Rabbit, Rabbit' at Netflix

Adam Driver is making his return to TV.

The actor is set to star in the hostage thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit for Netflix. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the upcoming MRC show in what it described to be a highly competitive pursuit with other distributors.

The show follows what happens "when an escaped convict is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop," according to its official logline. The convict "takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in 'tactical empathy.'"

In addition to starring, Driver will executive produce the series alongside its creator and showrunner, Peter Craig, and its director, Philip Barantini. The latter also directed the Netflix hit Adolescence.

Driver is best known for playing Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He has been nominated for two Oscars, one for his role in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and the other for Netflix's 2019 drama Marriage Story. As far as his TV work goes, he was nominated three consecutive times at the Emmys for his breakout role in Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls.

