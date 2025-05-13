ABC reveals fall primetime TV schedule

Dancing with the Stars will air Tuesdays followed by the second season of High Potential. Wednesdays are a stacked night led by Abbott Elementary and followed by Shifting Gears, The Golden Bachelor and Shark Tank.
Thursday's lineup features the new spinoff 9-1-1 Nashville, followed by 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy.
Ryan Seacrest makes his debut hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Fridays, followed by 20/20.
Other returning series American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026.
