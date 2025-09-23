Abby’s Walt Disney World Trip Recap

It’s called the happiest place on earth for a reason! As you heard on B98.5, my husband and I just got back from Walt Disney World, and it was magical.

Right now, there are some wonderful fall themed activites including EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more! Soon, there will be Christmas trees and characters in holiday costumes all galore! You can expect Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights. And the themed merch is AMAZING!

Pro Tip: If you want to go for Christmas, right now you can book for 20% off!

Two of my favorite things I learned while there were:

You get a free waterpark pass on the first day of your trip when you stay at a Walt Disney World Resort The MagicBands are AMAZING! They’re like Disney’s Apple Pay with so much more. You can learn more about those here.

Here’s the recap of my trip! Thanks to Photo Pass, I got some amazing character and ride pictures.

Day 1 - EPCOT

Day 2 - Hollywood Studios

Day 3 - Magic Kingdom

And of course I had to do the classic Disney Channel ears while at Magic Kingdom!

Day 4 - Animal Kingdom

My coworker’s daughter had the best trip recap! You can watch here: