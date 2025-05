Abby Jessen talks to Rob Thomas ahead of new solo album and tour

Rob Thomas is headed on a solo tour and is expected to release his first solo album since 2019 this summer! You can expect to hear “All Night Days” soon.

Abby Jessen got to chat with him for a few minutes about relationships, what it’ll be like having his son playing guitar on this tour, and of course, the Barbie Movie!

Watch:

His tour starts in Atlanta on August 1st. You can buy tickets here.