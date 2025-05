Abby Jessen talks to Atlanta’s own Heather McMahan ahead of her Fox Theatre show this weekend

Even though she’s a Delta Million Miler, Atlanta’s hometown comedian Heather McMahan won’t have to head to Hartsfield-Jackson this weekend for her show.

She will be at the Fox Theatre Saturday, May 17th! Tickets are still available here.

Heather stopped by the studio to chat with Abby about everything from Nick Saban to the Varsity to fertility. She is somehow even greater in person than she is on stage!

Watch the full interview here: