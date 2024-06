TLC put on an AMAZING show at the Stockbridge Amphitheater this past weekend, and Abby Jessen had the opportunity to talk with Chilli from TLC while she was in town. They talked about how things have changed in the 30 years since the album CrazySexyCool came out, what it’s like to be a working mom, and how Chilli prepares for shows.

Atlanta’s own Goodie Mob, including CeeLo Green, opened for TLC!

Watch: