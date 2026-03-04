'Abbott Elementary' renewed for season 6 on ABC

School is back in session.

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a sixth season at ABC.

The announcement was made in a post to ABC and Abbott Elementary's official Instagram accounts.

"Just got off the phone with Barbara, you might want to give her a call," the post's caption reads.

The post features a photo of teacher Barbara Howard, who is portrayed by Sheryl Lee Ralph on the sitcom, and a phone number fans can call. When called, the number takes you to a voicemail Ralph has made in character as Mrs. Howard.

"I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven't heard, Abbott Elementary will be back again for season 6 on ABC," the voicemail says. "I cannot wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future. Oh, and if this is Melissa calling: Girlfriend, I'm running late for our nail appointment because I was recording this message. Listen, try to save me a working massage chair."

The Quinta Brunson-created series is currently airing its fifth season Wednesdays on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day. Brunson, Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis star in the sitcom.

Brunson took to Instagram to share the renewal announcement news.

"More @abbottelemabc coming your way :)," she captioned her post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

