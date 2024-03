"Tulsa King" TV Series Photocall ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 13: Sylvester Stallone attends the Photocall for the Paramount+ TV series "Tulsa King" at Hotel De La Ville on September 13, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images) (Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

Our “Celebrity Insider” A-Wood is looking for ranch hands & a Stenographer for the new season of “Tulsa King” filming in Atlanta. Details are listed below here:

Tulsa King Casting Call

Follow A-Wood on Facebook and Instagram to keep up-to-date on future casting opportunities!