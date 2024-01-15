75th Emmys: The complete winners list

The 75th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, aired Monday, January 15, on Fox.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Drama Series

Succession

Comedy Series

The Bear

Limited Series

Beef

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Writing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Directing for a Drama Series

Mark Mylod, Succession

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Reality Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

