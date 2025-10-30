50-year-old skier makes history as first to ski down Mount Everest

At 50 years old, Jim Morrison has done what no one else ever has, skied down Mount Everest from the summit to base. The veteran climber and extreme skier completed the daring descent after years of preparation and multiple Everest expeditions. Battling thin oxygen, unpredictable snow, and sheer drops of ice, Morrison carved his way down the world’s tallest peak in one continuous, history-making run. Calling it “the ultimate test of skill and survival,” Morrison said the achievement was about more than setting a record, it was about showing that “age doesn’t stop adventure, it sharpens it.”
American skier, Jim Morrison, conquered Mount Everest with a history-making ski down its most challenging route, the treacherous North Face. Will Reeve with the never before seen images as part of a National Geographic documentary. @ReeveWill reports. pic.twitter.com/UHgsi2ud9L— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 28, 2025