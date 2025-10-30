50-year-old skier makes history as first to ski down Mount Everest

50-year-old skier makes history as first to ski down Mount Everest 21 May 2024, Nepal, Mount Everest: Mountaineers and mountain guides are out and about on Mount Everest. Photo: Narendra Shahi Thakuri/dpa (Photo by Narendra Shahi Thakuri/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)
By Chris Centore

At 50 years old, Jim Morrison has done what no one else ever has, skied down Mount Everest from the summit to base. The veteran climber and extreme skier completed the daring descent after years of preparation and multiple Everest expeditions. Battling thin oxygen, unpredictable snow, and sheer drops of ice, Morrison carved his way down the world’s tallest peak in one continuous, history-making run. Calling it “the ultimate test of skill and survival,” Morrison said the achievement was about more than setting a record, it was about showing that “age doesn’t stop adventure, it sharpens it.”

more
Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on B98.5

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!