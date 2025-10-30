50-year-old skier makes history as first to ski down Mount Everest

21 May 2024, Nepal, Mount Everest: Mountaineers and mountain guides are out and about on Mount Everest. Photo: Narendra Shahi Thakuri/dpa (Photo by Narendra Shahi Thakuri/picture alliance via Getty Images)

At 50 years old, Jim Morrison has done what no one else ever has, skied down Mount Everest from the summit to base. The veteran climber and extreme skier completed the daring descent after years of preparation and multiple Everest expeditions. Battling thin oxygen, unpredictable snow, and sheer drops of ice, Morrison carved his way down the world’s tallest peak in one continuous, history-making run. Calling it “the ultimate test of skill and survival,” Morrison said the achievement was about more than setting a record, it was about showing that “age doesn’t stop adventure, it sharpens it.”