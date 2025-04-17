The 5 second rule – how long is too long to eat off the floor?

The 5 second rule It’s definitely not OK to eat food off the floor, even if you’ve picked it up within five seconds of dropping it, according to researchers at Rutgers University. (Dreamstime.com)
By Tad, Drex & Kara

We’ve all done it before…dropped something delicious on the floor and had to make the ultimate decision of “is this ok to eat or not?”. Millions of people abide by the 5 second rule, but is it safe? A microbiologist from Chicago decided to put it to the test and documented it all on TikTok of course. He placed various petri dishes on the ground for specific times ranging from zero to 1 minute and the results were disgusting!

@howdirtyis Replying to @alwayssimply1024 Is there any truth to the 5 second rule? #science #germ #sciencebiatch #gross #nasty #howdirtyis #dirty #interesting #bacteria #sciencetok #cool #fyp #clean #foryou #micro #curious #サイエンス #科学　#実験　#バクテリア #funfact #facts #fact #germs #interestingfact #interestingfacts #amazingfact #amazingfacts #amazing #randomfacts #randomfact #randomfactsforyou #factstime #dailyfact #funfacts #factoftheday #funfactoftheday #bio #biology #biomed #lab #labwork #cleantok#laboratorio #biologia #microbiologia #scitok #ScienceTok #scienceismagic #scienceiscool #sciencefair #foreigngerms #germsquad #mygerms #viral #bacterial #bacterialcontamination #petriedish #実験 #面白い #面白い動画 #viral #viralvideo #viraltiktok #trending w#trendingvideo #trendingtiktok #세균 #stem #stem #stemfeed #STEMfeed #longervideos #과학 #과학실험 #실험 #박테리아 #웃긴영상 #재미있는영상#scienceexperiment #scienceexperiments #experiment #learnontiktoktogether ♬ Stylish Jazz HipHop - Future Oriented Triad

Turns out even zero seconds is too long! Does this change your stance on the 5 second rule?

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!