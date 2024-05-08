3 tricks you must use if you’re dating online

Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: A selection of online dating app logos are seen on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England. Following a number of deaths linked to the use of anonymous online dating apps, the police have warned users to be aware of the risks involved, following the growth in the scale of violence and sexual assaults linked to their use. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By Tad, Drex & Kara

It’s hard out there in the dating world, especially if you’re meeting people online. You never know what you’re going to get. They could be totally normal or complete catfish! Here are 3 great tips to perform a little DIY background check on potential partners to protect yourself.

1. Do a Google image search for any and all photos that they send you. That way you can see if those are
real pictures, stock images someone stole, or photos that they took from someone else.

2. Search for their name with different variations but make sure to put it in quotes.

3. Check out some of the free or paid people search sites. Peoplesearch.com & thatsthem.com are great
options.

Click here for more dating trick tips

