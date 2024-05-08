3 tricks you must use if you’re dating online

It’s hard out there in the dating world, especially if you’re meeting people online. You never know what you’re going to get. They could be totally normal or complete catfish! Here are 3 great tips to perform a little DIY background check on potential partners to protect yourself.
1. Do a Google image search for any and all photos that they send you. That way you can see if those are
real pictures, stock images someone stole, or photos that they took from someone else.
2. Search for their name with different variations but make sure to put it in quotes.
3. Check out some of the free or paid people search sites. Peoplesearch.com & thatsthem.com are great
options.