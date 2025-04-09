The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index has been released Have you ever left something in an Uber? Turns out you’re in great company!

File photo. An Uber driver in Philadelphia helped a passenger who had a medical emergency, saving his life.

Uber has released its annual “Lost & Found Index,” which includes items that people left in their vehicles, and the list does not disappoint.

Over the last year, phones, keys, and wallets topped the left behind list. The winner of the most forgetful city was New York City, and the most forgetful day was October 26th.

As always, riders didn’t just forget their essentials. They also forgot very interesting items.

You can check out the full list at uber.com.

50 Most Unique Items Lost