The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index has been released

Uber has released its annual “Lost & Found Index,” which includes items that people left in their vehicles, and the list does not disappoint.
Over the last year, phones, keys, and wallets topped the left behind list. The winner of the most forgetful city was New York City, and the most forgetful day was October 26th.
As always, riders didn’t just forget their essentials. They also forgot very interesting items.
You can check out the full list at uber.com.
50 Most Unique Items Lost
- Mannequin head with human hair
- Viking drinking horn
- Ghostbusters ghost trap
- Chainsaw
- Breast milk
- Fine china
- My turtle
- Urinal
- Club promoter sign reading “Annie’s married” – it belongs to the club
- Sticky boob bra
- Aviation headset
- Shrek ears
- Bermuda shorts
- A pink fan that has two hearts and the word “bimbo”
- DNA testing kit
- Pickleball paddles and ball
- 2 mattresses
- 15 hookahs
- Amethyst crystal
- Aquarium
- Witches broom
- Unicycle
- 100 DVD’s
- Bouquet of 100 red roses
- Sea moss
- Traffic cone
- A very large portrait of myself in a brown box
- Yankees bobble head figure
- Plunger
- A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana
- Little cactus
- Peacock feather
- Lady Liberty crown
- Hoverboard and a mini fridge
- Harry potter wand
- Sewing machine
- Orthopedic foot insoles
- Boiled eggs and a candle
- Divorce papers
- Ozempic
- Remy the rat doll
- Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face
- Cornish hens
- A placard that says “it’s a Philly thing”
- Fake blood
- 10 live lobsters
- Taxidermied rabbit
- Chicken sculpture
- Hannah Montana merchandise
- DJ mixing board