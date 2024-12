As a Brookhaven resident, my favorite weekend of the year is the FREE Cherry Blossom Festival at Blackburn Park, and I am so excited because we now know the headliners and dates for 2025!

O.A.R. will headline on Saturday, March 29th, and Boyz II Men will headline on Sunday, March 30th. There will be other performers announced soon.

In addition, the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom 5k will be Saturday, March 22nd.

For more details, you can go to brookhavenga.gov/festival.