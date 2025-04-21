12 things to stock up on now while you can still afford them

A cashier handing back a credit card to a person in a check out line in a grocery store.

With the threat of tariffs and reciprocal tariffs looming, Americans are very concerned about the cost of some of their favorite things. Many of our everyday goods are grown, produced, or processed in other countries, so there are at least 12 foods you might want to stock up on before it’s too late.

1. Cheese – like Swiss, parmesan, brie, and gouda

2. Wine – champagne, prosecco, & more

3. San Marzano Tomatoes

4. Coffee – Columbian & Brazilian

5. Vanilla – most of the world’s vanilla beans come from Madagascar

6. Olive oil – most is imported from Italy, Portugal, Tunisia & Greece

7. Chocolate – West Africa grows the majority of the world’s chocolate

8. Nuts – Cashews, Pine Nuts, Macadamias, & Brazil nuts are mostly imported

9. Butter – like Kerrygold and other European butters

10. Spices – most come from other countries

11. Fruit – Bananas, Papayas, Kiwi, & Mangoes

12. Snacks – like Nutella, Pocky, and various imported crackers

Get more info on the products that will be affected by tariffs here...