10 Little things the happiest people do every day, according to an expert

Wanted to share this because we should all be happy, and it might be easier than we think. You can check out the complete article here

Here are some habits of people who are truly content with life

1. Prioritizing friendships: Schedule friend time to do things and not just a quick catch-up.

2. Resting strategically: Mentally exhausted? Go for a jog or maybe do something creative you’re your hands.

3. Engaging in creative work: People who spend time on creative activities report significantly higher levels of happiness.

4. Cultivating community: Reach out instead of pulling in. Help someone else or find a cause that fills you with a sense of purpose.

5. Not being afraid to geek out: Don’t try to be cool

6. Setting firm boundaries: Research says we need two to five hours of free time every day for peak happiness.

7. Managing their energy: Recognize your personal peaks and valleys, schedule demanding tasks for when you know you can handle it.

8. Embracing micro-connections: Random conversations with people you don’t know consistently improve your mood. Go ahead and talk to people in the elevator

9. Savoring the good: Slow down to fully absorb positive moments — however large or small they are.

10. Pursuing meaningful progress: Forward momentum itself generates more joy than reaching the final destination ever will.