Independent Contributor

Everyday habits that can make foot arch pain worse are wearing unsupportive shoes for hours at a time and standing or walking for long periods without breaks. Suddenly increasing exercise or physical activity, and ignoring pain and continuing the same routine don't help, either.

A study done in 2019 by Gates et al., published in PubMed Central, found that 13% to 36% of people had foot pain, and that number is probably similar nowadays, too. The foot is an intricate body part that has many bones, muscles, and tendons, and doing just one thing wrong can result in chronic pain.

For example, these are the everyday habits that can result in foot arch pain that lingers.

Wearing Unsupportive Shoes for Hours at a Time

Discomfort in the arch of your foot can result from wearing unsupportive shoes for long periods of time. The following may provide inadequate support for the structures that help maintain the foot's natural arch:

Flat shoes

Worn-out sneakers

Flimsy sandals

Footwear with little cushioning

You need to choose properly fitted footwear with adequate arch support, cushioning, and stability. Getting custom orthotics in Grande Prairie can help, too.

What About Standing or Walking for Long Periods Without Breaks?

You may have a sore foot arch if you spend hours on your feet without giving them time to recover, as this can aggravate existing arch discomfort. This can place repeated stress on the muscles, ligaments, and connective tissues, even if the activity itself isn't intense.

You can get relief by:

Taking regular breaks

Changing positions

Sitting when possible

Gradually increasing activity levels

Suddenly Increasing Exercise or Physical Activity

You may think that being active is a good move for your health, but you need to ease into it. If you suddenly go from a sedentary lifestyle to a marathon runner, then this can put more stress on your feet than they're prepared to handle. The muscles and connective tissues supporting the arches need time to adapt to increased demands, so if you don't accommodate that, you may experience foot arch tenderness.

Repetitive activities such as running and jumping can be particularly demanding since they repeatedly load the feet. You'll want a gradual progression and adequate rest between demanding workouts.

What Happens When You Ignore Pain and Continue the Same Routine?

One of the easiest ways to make foot arch pain worse is to treat it as something that needs to be pushed through. If your foot arch hurts, then listen to your body. Continuing activities that consistently trigger discomfort can prevent your feet from getting adequate recovery time, and this may transform a relatively minor problem into a more persistent one.

Consider reducing activities that aggravate your symptoms and paying attention to when the discomfort occurs.

Relieve Your Foot Arch Pain

If you're experiencing foot arch pain, then you may be doing daily habits that are contributing to it. It's best to take another look at your footwear and stop pushing through the pain, as your body needs to rest and recover.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.