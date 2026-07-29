Celebrity recovery stories that continue to inspire millions

Independent Contributor

Robert Downey Jr., Eminem, Ozzy Osbourne, and Krist Novoselic all reached lasting sobriety only after earlier attempts failed or after personal tragedy forced a change. Each of these recovery stories is documented with public dates and public statements, which is why they still reach people working through the same thing.

SAMHSA data show that roughly 7 in 10 adults who have had a substance use or mental health condition are in recovery; that's more than 41 million Americans. Almost none get written about. The famous ones do, which is why the stories below endure.

1. Robert Downey Jr.

After being sentenced to 36 months in California state prison and serving around 1 year, Robert Downey Jr. lost a key role and seemingly began to fade into addiction and obscurity. But, thanks to an ultimatum from his wife, Downey Jr. became one of the most famous recovery journeys.

He got sober in July 2003 and was back on screen that October in The Singing Detective.

2. Eminem

Another celebrity who is an inspiration for those attempting sobriety is Eminem. Anyone who listened to his earlier albums knew the rapper had a drug problem.

After a first stint in rehab in 2005 and an overdose scare in 2007, when he took unidentified pills that turned out to be strong opiates, and a subsequent overdose after he left the hospital for the initial one, he knew he would either get help or die.

His official sobriety date is April 20th, 2008. The rapper attributes his success at sobriety to Narcotics Anonymous and his sponsor and fellow celebrity, Elton John.

3. Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne was involved in one of the most well-known and publicized celebrity addiction battles for his drinking and drug use, which got him fired from his original band, Black Sabbath, in 1979. The metal singer went to rehab many times after several falls off the wagon, but his final relapse was in 2012.

After that relapse, he attended 90 meetings in 90 days and became serious about sobriety. That daily structure is the same principle behind sober living homes for men, where residence is tied to attendance and accountability.

But his story had a positive ending. Despite his lifelong battle with drugs and alcohol, he did manage to record 2020's Ordinary Man, the first album he co-wrote and recorded completely sober.

4. Krist Novoselic

Krist Novoselic is the bassist of Nirvana, one of the biggest bands of the 90s, and is another inspirational celebrity. While most content about Nirvana focuses on the struggles of frontman Kurt Cobain with opiate addiction, bassist Novoselic was also known for his heavy drinking.

After losing his long-time friend and collaborator, instead of starting a downward spiral, Novoselic decided to get his life in order, swearing off drugs and alcohol in favor of political activism, including the music industry PAC he co-founded and funded in his home state of Washington.

Why These Recovery Stories Still Matter

All four men relapsed before sobriety held, and all four have spoken about it publicly since. That openness is what gives these recovery stories their lasting reach. Anyone treating a single relapse as proof they cannot change can look at these timelines and see recovery stories are not always linear.

If you're interested in learning more about celebrity news, see our other blog posts.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.