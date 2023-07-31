You could win a Disney cruise vacation from B98.5

With B98.5, you could win a 7-night Disney cruise family vacation from Port Canaveral, Florida to the captivating Caribbean.

Disney Cruise Line B985 Summer 2023

A Disney cruise is where fun meets relaxation. Where dreams meet reality. And where magic meets the sea. And with B98.5, you could win a weeklong adventure from Port Canaveral, Florida to the captivating Caribbean.

Of course, more time on board means more time for family fun like incredible Disney entertainment and imaginative dining. More time for relaxation like exclusive spaces for adults and kids alike. And more time for magic. On shore, there are more destinations, more white sand beaches and more opportunities to make a lifetime of memories.

Enter below for your chance today!

Prize includes a seven-night Disney Cruise Line vacation for four aboard the Disney Fantasy:

  • Four roundtrip coach airfares to Orlando, FL
  • One-night hotel stay at a Disney Resort hotel
  • A seven-night cruise on the Disney Fantasy for up to four persons
  • And more!


Learn more about Disney Cruise Line.

Learn More

As to Disney artwork/properties: ©Disney Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/31/23–9/3/23. Open to legal GA res., 21+. Enter on the B98.5 mobile app or website (www.B985.com) (standard data rates apply). Odds vary. Limit: one entry per person per email address. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.B985.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!