You could win a Disney cruise vacation from B98.5

A Disney cruise is where fun meets relaxation. Where dreams meet reality. And where magic meets the sea. And with B98.5, you could win a weeklong adventure from Port Canaveral, Florida to the captivating Caribbean.

Of course, more time on board means more time for family fun like incredible Disney entertainment and imaginative dining. More time for relaxation like exclusive spaces for adults and kids alike. And more time for magic. On shore, there are more destinations, more white sand beaches and more opportunities to make a lifetime of memories.

Enter below for your chance today!

Prize includes a seven-night Disney Cruise Line vacation for four aboard the Disney Fantasy:

Four roundtrip coach airfares to Orlando, FL

One-night hotel stay at a Disney Resort hotel

A seven-night cruise on the Disney Fantasy for up to four persons

And more!





Learn more about Disney Cruise Line.

As to Disney artwork/properties: ©Disney Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/31/23–9/3/23. Open to legal GA res., 21+. Enter on the B98.5 mobile app or website (www.B985.com) (standard data rates apply). Odds vary. Limit: one entry per person per email address. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.B985.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Cox Media Group