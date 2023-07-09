At Work Perk: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Stone Mountain Park!

Listen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a with Abby Jessen and this week you could win four tickets to take the family to Stone Mountain Park!

Come and spend the day enjoying Stone Mountain Park’s family-friendly attractions and special live entertainment, such as:

o The ALL-NEW Music Across America Drone & Light Show - featuring iconic music from around the country, vivid imagery, 250 drones, showstopping laser and flame effects, and fireworks!

o Your family won’t want to miss this unique and interactive outdoor prehistoric experience. Dinosaur Explore features more than 20 life-size dinosaurs, moving and roaring just like their ancient ancestors.

o Catch the K9s in Flight high-flying dog show, where you’ll see “homeless to high-flying” rescue dogs performing exciting tricks, including snatching frisbees out of the air, racing through agility courses at lightning speed, and performing big-air high jumps!

o Experience the Summit Skyride where you’ll be transported 825 feet to the top of the mountain for amazing views of the city

o Cool off in the spray at the Geyser Splash Pad

o Climb aboard the Scenic Railroad for a five-mile journey around the mountain





Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Discover special packages perfect for your family at stonemountainpark.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/10/2023-07/14/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: five (5) tickets to Stone Mountain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

























©2021 Cox Media Group