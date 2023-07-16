At Work Perk: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Big Time Rush!

Listen in this week from 10AM-3PM for your chance to win.

Big Time Rush

Listen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a with Abby Jessen and this week you could win four tickets for a Girl’s Night Out at Big Time Rush on June 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! One lucky winner will receive upgraded seats at the end of the week.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/17/2023-07/21/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Big Time Rush on June 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $139.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.







