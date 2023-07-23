At Work Perk: $100 Smoothie King Gift Card!

Listen in this week from 9AM-2PM for your chance to win.

Smoothie King

Listen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:40a with Abby Jessen and this week you could win a $100 Smoothie King gift card and don’t forget to try the X-Treme Watermelon Smoothie!

Smoothie King is bringing back a summertime favorite, the X-Treme Watermelon Smoothie, and introducing a NEW lip-smacking smoothie to help our summer guests keep cool: X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade. Don’t treat yourself with empty calories this summer. Blast your buds with Smoothie King’s Watermelon smoothies.

Contest Line: 404-041-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/24/23 - 7/28/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $100 Smoothie King gift card. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.







