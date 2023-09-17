At Work Perk: $100 Smoothie King Gift Card!

Listen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:40a with Abby Jessen and this week you could win a $100 Smoothie King gift card to celebrate the return of their Pumpkin Smoothies, perfect for fall!

Get your pick of the patch at Smoothie King with one of five power-packed blends made with 100% organic pumpkin, 12 or more grams of protein and no artificial flavoring.

Contest Line: 404-041-0985

Find out more about their menu at https://www.smoothieking.com/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/23 - 9/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $100 Smoothie King gift card. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

























©2021 Cox Media Group