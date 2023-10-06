Win It Weekend: Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Film!

Swifties! Are you ready to relive the magic of the Eras Tour? Listen to B98.5 this weekend and you could win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift: Eras the movie at the ✨exclusive✨ B98.5 screening on October 14, 2023 at AMC Sugarloaf 18 Lawrenceville at 10AM!

Get more details on The Eras Tour Film at TSTheErasTourFilm.com!

Contests Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/20/23-5/21/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Nineteen (19) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras movie on October 14, 2023 at AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18 (Lawrenceville) at 10AM. (ARV: Minimum of $39.78 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group