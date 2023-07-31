Win It Weekend: Your Chance to Win Jason Mraz Tickets!

Hang out with B98.5 this weekend for your chance to you could in a pair tickets to see Jason Mraz & His Superband for the “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 11, 2023. Plus! Two tickets for the B98.5 Exclusive Pre-Concert Soundcheck Party with Jason Mraz (exact time TBD).

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/5/23-8/6/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twelve (12) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Jason Mraz at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre on August 11, 2023 and two tickets for the B98.5 exclusive soundcheck party, time TBD. (ARV: Minimum of $65.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group