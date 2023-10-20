Win It Weekend! John Mayer: Solo Acoustic Tour

Listen to B98.5 all weekend long for your chance to win!

John Mayer oct 2023

John Mayer will be back in town next week and we want to send you to the show! Hang out with us this weekend and you could win a pair of tickets to see John Mayer on October 25, 2023 at State Farm Arena!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/23-10/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fourteen (14) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to John Mayer at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $159.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!