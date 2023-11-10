Win It Weekend! ECHO by Cirque du Soleil

A brand new show from Cirque du Soleil is here - ECHO! Hang out with B98.5 this weekend and you could win a pair of tickets to ECHO by Cirque du Soleil on December 6, 2023 under The Big top at Atlantic Station.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Cirque du Soleil brings new and surprising twists to its big top magic with a story about evolution and the symbiotic unions that our future depends on. In the world of ECHO poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technologies come together in a spectacle exploring the precious balance between humans, animals and the world we share.

This show is perfect for fans of all ages, a night out with friends, or even the perfect date night! This is a strictly-limited engagement. Tickets start are on sale at cirquedusoleil.com/echo.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/23 - 11/12/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fourteen (14) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to see ECHO by Cirque du Soliel on December 6, 2023. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seats and location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

