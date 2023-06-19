At Work Perk: Your Chance to See Kidz Bop!

Listen in this week from 9AM-2PM for your chance to win.

Kidz Bop

Listen for the “At Work Perk” with Abby Jessen and this week you could win four tickets to see Kidz Bop “Never Stop Live Tour 2023″ at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 1, 2023.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-041-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/20/23 - 6/23/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Kidz Bop at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 1, 2023. (ARV: $158.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.







©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!