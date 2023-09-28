Tad, Drex & Kara’s Snake Oil: If it Hisses, it Misses Contest

Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara Mornings, this week from 5a-10a for your chance to win.

Snake Oil

We’re celebrating FOX’s new game show based on the classic scam. Snake Oil, hosted by comedian David Spade, is all about being able to spot a fake product to win life-changing money. Think you have the snake oil senses to spot a fake? Tune in Mornings to Tad, Drex and Kara all this week for your chance to win $250. Snake Oil premieres on Wednesday, September 27 at 9pm on FOX 5 Atlanta. And catch up on Hulu

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Watch FOX's new game show based on a classic scam. SNAKE OIL airs Wednesdays at 9pm on FOX 5 Atlanta.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/25/2023 - 9/29/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $250 (two-hundred and fifty dollar) Visa gift card. (ARV:$250) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


