Tad, Drex & Kara’s Snake Oil: If it Hisses, it Misses Contest

We’re celebrating FOX’s new game show based on the classic scam. Snake Oil, hosted by comedian David Spade, is all about being able to spot a fake product to win life-changing money. Think you have the snake oil senses to spot a fake? Tune in Mornings to Tad, Drex and Kara all this week for your chance to win $250. Snake Oil premieres on Wednesday, September 27 at 9pm on FOX 5 Atlanta. And catch up on Hulu

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Watch FOX’s new game show based on a classic scam. SNAKE OIL airs Wednesdays at 9pm on FOX 5 Atlanta.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/25/2023 - 9/29/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $250 (two-hundred and fifty dollar) Visa gift card. (ARV:$250) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2021 Cox Media Group